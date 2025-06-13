Works on a Rainwater Harvesting park have begun in Għajnsielem designed to retain rainwater, reduce flooding and help irrigate public spaces.

The site, which spans approximately 1,140 square metres, is expected to collect around 84,000 cubic metres of water which will later be used for irrigation purposes.

The Amabile Cauchi playing field in Pjazza tad-Dehra will undergo a €1 million transformation and will feature new play facilities for children, an amphitheatre, and an educational hub providing information about valleys and water storage processes.

The park will also include an outdoor gym and public facilities.

“This project will benefit around 3,000 residents living within a ten-minute walk,” Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said on Friday during a site visit.

Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri said the project will collect water that flows through the area and normally goes to Wied tal-Imġarr , capturing it in reservoirs for irrigation.

This project is one of 16 funded under the Community Greening Grant, with a total investment of €10 million going toward environmental projects across Malta and Gozo.