Ten adults received the Sacrament of Confirmation from Bishop Anton Teuma during the Pentecost vigil held on the parvis of Ta’ Pinu sanctuary. Five came from Qala parish, while two each were from Xagħra and Għajnsielem, and one from Senglea.

In his homily, Mgr Teuma said as we celebrate the miracle of Pentecost and the birth of Christ’s Church, “our community warmly welcomes these new members as they continue their journey of faith within their parishes and extend an open invitation to others to take this step as well; we pray that the Holy Spirit fills us with abundant grace bringing us peace, protection and God’s presence”.

After the homily, Mgr Teuma administered the Sacrament of Confirmation on Kari Juhani of Finland; Matthew Augustine, Paris Gabriella and David Joseph of UK; Petro and Tony of South Africa; Ritta of Armenia; Katarina of Sweden; Miguel Angel of Spain; and Joseph Leon of Senglea.

The confirmands, who now all live in Gozo, were prepared for this sacrament by Mgr John Muscat, who is in charge of the rite of Christian initiation of adults at the Gozo diocese. As part of the celebration, Mgr Teuma presented each parish priest in Gozo with a copy of the Bible in Maltese.

There was the participation of the Gozo diocese choir, under the direction of Dorienne Portelli.