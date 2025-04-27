Ten students were inducted into the Dean’s List within the Faculty of Arts at the University of Malta. This is the 29th consecutive year that eligible students have been inducted into this prestigious list, which has enjoyed Bank of Valletta’s support since its inception.

Eligibility for the Dean’s List is very stringent, whereby students must complete a minimum of 120 ECTS in their first two years of studies. Students must obtain a minimum 80 ECTS with a grade A or better, 20 ECTS with a Grade B+ and 20 passes with no fails.

The 10 eligible students were invited to celebrate their achievement at the faculty’s library with the dean, Dominic Fenech, and Charles Azzopardi, head CSR at BOV. All inductees were presented with a commemorative certificate, as well as a monetary donation by the bank.

“This is the sixth consecutive year that the number of students inducted is in double figures, testament to the dedication and hard work of both the students and academic staff within the faculty,” Prof. Fenech said.

“When considering that 10 students, from a faculty boasting around 300 graduates a year, made it to the list, we must really appreciate the magnitude of their achievement. Still, the number attests to the improving quality of the faculty’s undergraduates, considering the lower numbers of past years. Joining the Dean’s List, besides bringing personal satisfaction in itself, opens doors to excellent career opportunities as it demonstrates a strong work ethic and commitment.”

Azzopardi said: “This long-term partnership between the bank and University underscores our commitment to fostering educational excellence and supporting the next generation of leaders in their respective fields.

The 2025 inductees are: Marlena Abela (BA Psychology/Sociology); Fatima Amin Omran (BA Hons Anthropology with Psychology); Aimee Borg (BA European Global History/Knowledge and Information Management); Francesca Brincat (BA French/German); Bradley Cachia (BA Hons Maltese with Communications); Tyler Luke Camilleri (BA Hons German with International Relations); Luca Ellul (BA Hons Linguistics with Maltese); Jonathan Polidano (BA Hons Geography with Arabic); Nicole Porter (BA French/Spanish); and Nathania Spiteri (BA Hons Sociology with Philosophy).