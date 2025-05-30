The Nationalist Party has slammed a government decision to withdraw EU funds originally allocated to public transport saying this has resulted in 100 new diesel buses being purchased instead of electric ones as promised two years ago.

In a statement on Friday, the Opposition said this decision has deprived Malta of €7 million in EU funds intended for charging stations for these vehicles as well as a further €50 million in private investment.

“These funds could have contributed to cleaner air and less noise pollution, and supported the fight against climate change,” the PN said.

The party added the new buses had arrived in Malta “only hours ago” and some will be deployed for use immediately.

“The quality of our daily lives is directly linked to the quality of the air we breathe,” the PN said, warning that toxic diesel emissions will continue to pollute Malta’s roads.

It reiterated its commitment to a fully electrified mass transport system that reduces emissions on the streets and delivers an efficient and reliable service.