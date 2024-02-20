Malta had 2,763 births where both parents were Maltese in 2022 and 1,008 where both parents were foreigners.

Details were given by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana in reply to a parliamentary question on Tuesday.

There were 395 births where one of the parents was Maltese and the other a foreigner.

There were also 101 cases where one of the parents was Maltese and the nationality of the other was not declared at registration.

The nationalities in another 37 births were unknown.

The minister was replying to a question by Nationalist MP Chris Said.