DCapitals Big Band will be celebrating a decade of music with a spectacular big band show at the Ċittadella ditch in Victoria on Saturday.

Special guests Ozzy Lino and DJ Micimago, resident singers Francesca Sciberras, Gail Attard and Alexia Micallef, and this year’s Kantamagħna winner, Thomas Casha, will join the 18-piece big band, which will be directed by the band’s founder and music director Mro George Apap.

DCapitals Band was founded in August 2014 and since then has participated in numerous events in Gozo and Malta, and also abroad.

In December 2016, the band was invited to perform as a guest band in the Sanremo Senior Festival at the Teatro dell’Opera del Casino in Sanremo, Italy.

The band then performed in Palermo in February 2018 with Italian artist Aida Satta Flores and other Italian artists in a concert to commemorate Palermo and Valletta as the Italian and European Capital Cities for Culture in 2018; and in Liberec (Czech Republic) for the annual Big Band Jam in September 2018.

The band also performed in Ortezzano (Marche, Italy) in September 2023.

Over the years, the band has collaborated with many renowned local artists and international singers, namely Spanish rock-opera singer Cristina Ramos, winner of Spain’s Got Talent, Mexico’s La Voz, and finalist of America’s Got Talent (Champions edition).

DCapitals are also the organisers of the annual Kantamagħna festival, a young singers’ festival, and the Ċittadella Arts Festival.

Entrance for Ten: A Big Band Show is free of charge. The concert, which starts at 9pm, is supported by the Cultural Heritage Directorate ‒ Ministry for Gozo & Planning and Arts Council Malta.