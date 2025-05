A man is under arrest after being found in possession of 11 kilos of cocaine and cannabis worth €250,000.

The 53-year-old Portuguese was arrested at the airport as soon as he arrived from Seville in the early hours of Saturday.

The police said on Monday that he was searched by Customs officials after acting suspiciously. The drug was found in a number of packets in his luggage.

He is expected to be taken to court later on Monday.