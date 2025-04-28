Tax authorities recovered around €11 million less than initially estimated from investigations linked to the Panama Papers and Swiss Leaks between 2016 and 2020, newly released government data reveals.

In July 2020, then finance minister Edward Scicluna told parliament that tax authorities had recouped more than €27.6 million from investigations following the Panama Papers and Swiss Leaks revelations.

The disclosures, involving the publication of millions of leaked documents, exposed, alongside legitimate entities, an international web of offshore companies facilitating tax and sanctions evasion and fraud.

Scicluna had said the tax authorities in Malta had investigated more than 330 cases in connection with the leaks, recouping €14.2 million from investigations linked to the Panama Papers and €13.4 million in connection with the Swiss Leaks.

When Times of Malta requested updated figures, inclusive of amounts recovered up until the end of 2023, however, the government supplied lower figures compared to five years ago.

Responding to a Freedom of Information request, the finance ministry said the tax authorities had recovered about €23.8 million in probes into the two disclosures between 2016 and the end of 2023.

A breakdown of funds recovered according to year shows that, between 2016 and the end of 2020, the authorities recovered a total of €15.8 million, some €11.8 million less than the original figure.

Investigations into the Panama Papers revelations netted tax authorities over €6.5 million – less than half the amount initially reported – and the Swiss Papers nearly €9.3 million, around a third less.

A finance ministry spokesperson said the revised figures were the result of adjustments made following objections to initial tax authority findings, adding that taxpayers and companies had the right to object to the assessments.

“The revisions are issued after the taxpayer or company manages to explain in part or in full the discrepancies found at the assessment stage,” he said.

Investigations into five taxpayers between 2021 and 2023

“As a result of objections filed... the amounts resulting from assessments would have been lowered following further submission of documentation and explanations. Where an overpayment resulted, a refund was issued.”

The spokesperson added that while “pre-audit exercises” were carried out on all taxpayers identified in the leaks, only those of “high-level risk” were investigated.

He said that, between 2021 and 2023, investigations into five taxpayers were concluded.

The Freedom of Information request submitted by Times of Malta was coordinated with similar requests to governments from over 100 media partners across the world in collaboration with Panama Papers and Swiss Leaks publishers, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

Earlier this month, the investigative journalism platform said governments had now reported recouping a total of $1.3 billion of revenue lost to tax evasion schemes as a result of the disclosures.

The UK led the 23 countries included in the report, recouping some €252.8 million, followed by Sweden (€237.2m), France (€208.5m) and Spain (€175.3m). The figure reported by Malta included in the ICIJ report is €16.5m.

The ICIJ said the published figures reflected “updated amounts and, in some cases, lower amounts as authorities corrected their own figures”.

The organisation said the $1.3 billion total “almost certainly understates the investigation’s true financial impact, as many governments declined to share recent information with ICIJ and its media partners”.

“In some cases, tax authorities disclosed only how many taxpayer audits had been conducted and the money audited, but the governments have not been able to track how much money was actually recouped and whether any payments were for back taxes or fines.”

It noted that authorities in the US, the world’s largest economy, “never shared information”.