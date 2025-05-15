A planning application to replace Buġibba's Empire Cinema with an 11-storey hotel and a supermarket has been recommended for approval.

The development, filed by construction tycoon Carmel Polidano, also known as Iċ-Ċaqnu, plans to demolish the Empire Cinema Complex, which shut down years ago.

Polidano plans to build an 11-storey hotel with 167 rooms, a supermarket on the ground floor, a small cinema on the first floor and five levels of underground parking.

The site is located on Triq il-Bardnell and Triq il-Ġifen.

A Planning Authority case officer who recommended the development for approval noted that although the proposed hotel includes two additional floors above the height limitation, this is allowed by a policy that permits hotels to rise two floors above the building limit in the area.

The planned hotel only received one objection from a resident, arguing this will contribute to an oversupply of hotels in the area, increase traffic, and create more dust and noise pollution from construction.

St Paul’s Bay local council filed a representation requesting to be informed about the application process.

The Empire complex is owned and managed by the Polidano Group.

The cinema closed down during the 2020 pandemic and never reopened its doors. Over the past few years, there have been rumours that the cinema would be refurbished.

Originally, while the project was still undergoing initial screening, the plan was to construct a 10-storey 144-room hotel.