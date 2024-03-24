BrainTrip, a Maltese project, is among 12 international initiatives selected for the final of the Fundación MAPFRE Social Innovation Awards, in collaboration with IE University (Universidad Instituto de Empresa).

The awards aim to spotlight solutions enhancing mobility, safety, health and active ageing. 379 submissions were received this year.

European projects include Evix Firma (Spain) which focuses on AI-driven neck protection for cyclists and Senior Connect (Germany), that aids job opportunities for individuals over 55.

BrainTrip targets early dementia detection using EEG biomarkers

Malta’s BrainTrip targets early dementia detection using EEG biomarkers.

Brazilian projects feature Cuidador de Confiança for elderly care monitoring, TechBalance for physiotherapy evaluation, and ONBOARD for digitalising public transport.

Colombia presents Matt, an inclusive mobility facilitator, and Arkangel IA for predictive disease modelling. Chile’s Mistatas offers smart technology for accident prevention.

US projects include Water Lab iThrone for portable, waterless toilets, Better Age for senior care data management and CLIP bike for electric bike conversion.

Finalists will receive support from IE University, Fundación EY España and join the Red Innova network for entrepreneurship.

For more information, visit https://premiosinnovacion.fundacionmapfre.org/.