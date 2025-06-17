A 120-year-old stone marker forming part of the Victoria Lines fortifications has been recovered by the authorities and will be returned to its original location, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici has confirmed.

The vandalised stone marker dates back to between 1901 and 1903, during the time of the 1st Battalion King’s Own Royal Lancaster Regiment.

In a parliamentary question tabled last week, PN MP Julie Zahra asked Culture Minister Owen Bonnici to state the current whereabouts of the marker and what is being done to it.

She also asked: “Can he also state whether this historic stone will be exhibited somewhere so that the Maltese people can enjoy it after the necessary work is done on it?”

Bonnici replied that the stone had been recovered and was currently being kept in the Superintendence’s repository. “After the necessary research is carried out to understand its original location, the stone will be integrated into its place,” he said.

Unanswered questions

The marker was brought to public attention last year by heritage content creator Conrad Neil Gatt.

In a TikTok video, Gatt highlighted that the marker was “abandoned and vandalised” and called on the Culture Ministry, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH), and Mosta Local Council to retrieve it and place it in a protected space where it could be enjoyed by the public.

Just months later, in August, the authorities removed the marker. At the time, Gatt publicly praised them for their swift intervention. However, nearly a year on, he said he still had no clarity on the stone’s condition or future.

Speaking to Times of Malta after seeing the minister's response, he continued to raise questions, however, including what the current state of the marker is, what work has been carried out, when the authorities expect the work to be completed and where the marker will finally end up.

The exact destination along the Victoria Lines has not yet been announced by the ministry.

Gatt said the ideal outcome would be for the marker to be displayed somewhere in Mosta, where residents could appreciate it and where it would be protected from theft or vandalism.

“If they put it in the middle of nowhere without it being protected, someone could easily just come and take it,” he said. “We have already had artefacts of cultural or historical significance that were stolen and then found in private properties.”

Last year, the SCH confirmed that a 19th-century stone marker found in Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo’s garden had been returned to the authorities. That marker, bearing the initials “VR” (Victoria Regina), had prompted a police investigation into potential heritage crimes.