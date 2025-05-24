A 31-year-old man caught driving without a licence for the fifth time and who then resisted arrest has been fined €12,700 and barred from getting a licence for two years.

When police tried to stop Jean Claude Cauchi from Qormi, he drove off and went to his mother’s house. When the police arrived, he resisted arrest and caused slight injuries to the constable.

Cauchi was driving without a valid driving licence and the vehicle he was driving was also not insured.

He accused of causing bodily harm to the constable, assaulting and resisting arrest. He was also charged with driving without a licence driving without insurance, of using vehicle without road licence and without insurance.

He was also charged with recidivism as this was the fifth case in which he was being accused of driving without a licence and insurance.

The man pleaded guilty.

The prosecution and the defence made joint submissions on punishment requesting a suspended sentence.

The court looked at the man’s criminal record noting that the man had five cases where he was caught driving without a licence.

Defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi said the man is illiterate and has tried taking the driving test several times, but failed his theory exam.

The court warned the man that since this was not the first time, the minimum fine it could impose was that of €12,000.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello found Cauchi guilty by his own admission and handed him a two-year jail term suspended for four years. He was fined a total of €12,700 to be paid in monthly instalments within three years.

The man was also disqualified from having a driving licence for two years.

Police inspector Roderick Agius prosecuted.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared for the accused.