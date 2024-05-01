The 12th May Band and Social Club of Żebbuġ, Malta, is presenting a concert of music composed specifically for bands, ranging from the mid-19th century till the modern day.

The concert commemorates the 300-year anniversary since the Żebbuġ parish acquired the relic of St Philip of Agira, thanks to the help of Grand Master Antonio Manoel de Vilhena.

The concert will take place on May 10 at 7.30pm at Żebbuġ parish church, which is dedicated to St Philip. For more information, visit the band’s Facebook page.