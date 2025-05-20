A total of 135 online harassment cases were reported to the police in the past four years, with the numbers showing a gradual decline, data tabled in parliament shows.

The data was provided by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, in a reply to a question by Nationalist MP Bernice Bonello, who asked for the number of cases of online harassment involving ‘young people’ in the past five years.

The numbers provided do not show the ages of the victims, however.

Camilleri said data for online harassment is available from 2022. That year, 53 online harassment cases were reported, with the numbers dropping to 47 in 2023 and 24 last year.

Between January 2025 and the end of March, the police received 11 reports of online harassment.

In another parliamentary question, Bonello asked how the country was addressing cyberbullying and online harassment among young people.

Camilleri replied that members of the Police Cyber Crime Unit (CCU) regularly visit primary, secondary and post-secondary schools and hold talks for students on cyberbullying, online harassment and the appropriate use of digital platforms.

He added that there are also awareness campaigns broadcast on television and radio programmes, with the aim of reaching a wider audience.

In contrast to the figures given in parliament, back in January, an EU report highlighted how police noted a “substantial increase” in cyberbullying cases in various schools, with children receiving insulting and threatening messages.

“The Police cybercrime section daily receives reports of persons who were affected by crimes through digital means. Superintendent Anne Marie Xuereb said that they are currently dealing with a substantial increase of cyberbullying cases in schools,” the report said.

The report did not provide any data.