Updated 2.20pm with second accident.

Two young boys were seriously injured in separate traffic accidents on Tuesday morning.

The first was at 11.15am when a 13-year-old boy was hit by a car in Triq Katerina Vitale in Santa Luċija.

The car, a Toyota Auris, was being driven by a 49-year-old man from Fgura.

The second accident happened 15 minutes later in Alamein Road, Pembroke, where a 12-year-old boy was hit by a Nissan Qashqai.

The car was being driven by a 29-year-old man from Pembroke.

Magisterial inquiries have been appointed.