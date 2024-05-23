14 police officers have been promoted from constables to the rank of sergeant on Thursday.

The officers attended a 14-week course at the Academy for Disciplined Forces in Ta Kandja prior to their appointment,

Addressing the new sergeants during the ceremony, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa told them that in their new ranks, they should not shy away from making decisions, but also remain open to the advice of others.

“From now on, as police sergeants, there will be other officers who will turn to you for advice and to consult you,” Gafa said.

“Our jobs aren’t easy at all, but the challenges make our work even more satisfactory.”

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri also attended the ceremony and told officers that the government is keenly aware that human resources are the central pillar of security in the country.

This is why, he said, the government has not held back from providing conditions and investment to strengthen workers in the police corps, such as in the recently renegotiated sectoral agreement.