A man has been jailed for 14 years after admitting to trying to kill his estranged wife and holding her hostage inside an underground cave for three days in 2017.

Seychelles-born Roddy Swinton Williams, 44, was awaiting trial for the attempted murder of Nathalie Williams, for raping her, detaining her, causing her to fear violence against her and her family, slightly injuring her son Owen Vella and threatening public officers.

However, the defence and prosecution teams this week agreed on a plea deal that would send the accused to jail for 14 years.

The case dates to October 2017, when Nathalie received a text message while on her way to work.

"Hi, it's Audrey. Call me on this number," the text message read.

But when she called back, her estranged husband Roddy answered the phone, demanding to meet her and threatening to kill her father and children unless she did so.

The victim, Natalie Williams.

Scared, she agreed to meet him. But when they met in Xgħajra, they argued and he pushed her into the sea. He subsequently helped her out but eventually shoved her into an underground chamber beneath Fort Ricasoli.

She had told court she was "trapped like a mouse", cold and confused. During her time underground, he raped her several times.

Nathalie was meanwhile reported missing by her relatives and found in the cave three days later after Roddy told the police where she was being held captive.

Roddy had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was eventually granted bail.

As he awaited trial, Roddy was arrested in a drugs raid on a garage in Qormi, where he was reportedly living in 2019, and was jailed for nine months.

This week, Roddy pleaded guilty to all six charges in the case of the attempted murder of Nathalie, with Madame Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera handing him the jail sentence and imposing a three-year restraint order in favour of the woman and her son Owen.

She also ordered Roddy to pay €12,753 in court expenses.