Some 140 acts will perform across six stages in the largest ever lineup for Earth Garden Festival in June, organisers have announced.

The headliners of the event in Ta' Qali include English psychadelic rock band Kula Shaker, Ukrainian electro-folk band GO_A and local artists such as Xtuppraw and ManaTapu.

New for the 17th edition will be a secret stage, which festivalgoers can only reach through a 40 metre tunnel.

Festivalgoers will not know who is performing on the secret stage or where the stage will be until the day of the event.

There are a total of six stages this year, including the roots stage, the electronic sphere, the enchanted forest, the strawberry fields and the secret stage.

Announcing the lineup on Tuesday, organiser Howard Keith Debno said that the festival was "going to be a massive one".

A poster showing the full lineup.

The lineup in its entirety can be found here.

John Winfield, one of the head organizers of the festival, said the camping and glamping site this year has doubled in size and will now also include a designated family zone.

Dr Gavin Gulia, Howard Keith, Minister Clayton Bartolo and John Winfield. Phot: Matthew Mirabelli

This year will also feature Earth Kidz, a programme of events for children being organized by Heritage Malta and Esplora. Events for children will take place each day from noon until 10 pm. Activities include yoga for children, VR experiences and a silent disco for families.

The festival, which began in 2007 also promotes self-care, sustainability and wellbeing.

A revamped 'Healing Fields' will once again host a range of workshops, meditation, and will this year see the introduction of therapeutic ice baths.

Other non-music areas such as the ‘Shisha’, ‘Tree of Life Chill Out’, the 'Ethnic Market' food courts and multiple bars complete the festival experience.

Weekend tickets cost €45, with special rates for students while day tickets will go on sale from Thursday.

The festival will be held from June 6-9.