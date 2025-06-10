The transformation of Paceville's skyline is officially under way as the Vegas Resort kicks off its ambitious €17 million redevelopment, bringing a thrilling new era of hospitality to Malta. With a vision spearheaded by renowned investor Alessio Ripanti, a trailblazer in luxury accommodations, this cutting-edge project is set to redefine the island's tourism scene. Rising from the historic foundations of the legendary La Vallette Resort, this three-star superior hotel will fuse contemporary opulence with the electrifying pulse of Malta's entertainment capital.

Boasting an expansive 30,000 square metres of prime real estate, the Vegas Resort is one of Malta’s most striking hospitality ventures to date. Set for a Summer 2025 launch, the first phase will unveil 82 breathtaking seaview suites with private jacuzzis, a signature gourmet restaurant, and a stunning 2,200-square-metre pool deck beach club designed for unforgettable events, parties and luxury lounging.

Seamlessly blending world-class amenities with a buzzing urban setting, this game-changing resort is poised to elevate the concept of nightlife-infused luxury travel. Upon completion, the resort will accommodate up to 1,500 guests, a record-breaking milestone for Malta, including its stylish sister property, Miami Apartments.

A next-level leisure and lifestyle hub

More than just a place to stay, Vegas Resort is being meticulously crafted as a premier lifestyle and entertainment destination. The project is set to generate hundreds of employment opportunities, with 100 positions opening in the initial phase alone. Guests and locals alike will benefit from a state-of-the-art 1,300-square-metre gym, operated by a leading fitness brand, as well as a 1,400-square-metre high-end retail and supermarket space - offering luxury shopping and convenience right at their doorstep.

For those seeking an upscale shopping experience, the resort will introduce a 1,200-square-metre commercial district, featuring a curated selection of top-tier retail brands and vibrant entertainment hubs. This dynamic blend of amenities ensures that Vegas Resort is not just an accommodation – it’s a luxury playground for travellers, professionals, and long-term guests who crave both relaxation and excitement in the heart of Paceville.

Alessio Ripanti, CEO of the Hotel group shared his enthusiasm for the project: “We are thrilled to officially launch the Vegas Resort transformation. This project isn’t just about revamping a hotel - it’s about redefining hospitality in Malta. Our goal is to introduce an exciting, high-calibre accommodation that effortlessly blends with Paceville’s energy while offering a superior level of comfort and sophistication for today’s modern traveller.”

The future of hospitality in Malta

The transformation of Vegas Resort will unfold over the next three years, with a phased approach that will culminate in a spectacular 1,500-guest capacity - a record-setting achievement for Malta. The next major milestone is set for this July 2025, when the soft opening will welcome its first guests, marking a new era of high-energy, luxury travel in Paceville.

Breathing new life into the iconic La Vallette Resort, this redevelopment is more than just a hotel upgrade – it’s a bold reimagination of Malta’s hospitality scene. With its prime location, innovative design, and world-class facilities, Vegas Resort is set to become a beacon of modern luxury and entertainment, reshaping the future of Malta’s tourism industry.