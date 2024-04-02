The Società Filarmonika Nazionale La Valette AD 1874 is holding a choral and orchestral concert on the occasion of its 150th anniversary at the St Paul Shipwreck collegiate church, Valletta, on April 26 at 7.30pm.

Conducted by Mauro Ivano Benaglia, Uno Stradivari per la Filarmonica La Valette will star violinist Lorenzo Meraviglia on a historic 1730 Omofobo Stradivarius, the Accademia Concertante d’Archi of Milan, Italy, the Coro Città di Rivarolo (Torino, Italy), directed by Maria Grazia Laino and the Schola Cantorum ‘Ars Nova’ of Cerro Maggiore, Milan.

The progamme includes Bach’s Concert BMV 140 in a Moll for violin soloist and strings, Scubert’s Mass in G major, D.167 for soli, choir and string orchestra and Mozart’s Sancta Maria, Mater Dei K 273.

The concert is being held in collaboration with the collegiate church. For more details, visit the society’s Facebook page.