1881, Teatru Malta’s immersive game-theatre experience, has become the highest-grossing show in the history of the national theatre company.

The show’s run has now been extended to March 27 allowing more audiences to step into its spellbinding world.

Since its debut on New Year’s Eve, 1881 has captivated audiences by its unique blend of theatre, gaming, and immersive storytelling. Set within a haunting dystopian universe, participants are not merely spectators but active players in a narrative that challenges their choices, morality, and identity.

Critics and audiences alike have been raving about the production, with comments such as "More of this, please!" and praise for the exceptional quality of the acting and setting.

Many industry peers are calling 1881 one of the most daring and ambitious theatrical experiments Malta has ever seen.

Co-creators Gordon Calleja, Sean Buhagiar and Rob Morgan, expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming response:

"We are humbled and thrilled by the audience’s reaction. This project was a labour of love, and to see it resonating so deeply with so many is beyond what we could have imagined. We’re excited to welcome even more people into this extraordinary world over the coming weeks."

The hype surrounding 1881 has extended far beyond the stage, creating a ripple effect on Malta’s online scene. Social media is buzzing with fan reactions whilst attendees share their immersive experiences after the show, from uncovering hidden Easter eggs to engaging in intensely personal narrative arcs.