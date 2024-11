An 18-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured on Friday morning in a crash on Triq il-Labour, Żejtun.

The police said in a statement how the young man from Birżebbuġa was driving a Kymco motorcycle, lost control and crashed into a parked Ford Transit.

The crash was reported at 2am.

The motorcyclist was given first aid on site before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.