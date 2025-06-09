A 1990s painting peeled off the arched ceiling of the Balzan parish on Sunday night, the parish priest said in a Facebook post.

The painting, by artist Paul Camilleri Cauchi, dates back to the 1990s and appears to have peeled off the ceiling before coiling itself onto the chairs beneath.

The fallen painting. Photo: Balzan Parish website

"When we opened the Church, we found this painting on the floor. Unfortunately, it fell during the night. Today we start examining the other paintings to determine what needs to be done," the parish priest - Dun Karm Farrugia - wrote in the post on Monday morning.

The painting forms part of a series of paintings attached to the arched ceiling of the church.

In a Times of Malta article published last month, restoration expert Valentina Lupo noted that dome paintings in the same church had been significantly damaged by water ingress, with salt deposits "exerting pressure and threatening to push the paint away from the stone surface."

"Without a watertight roof, even the most masterfully executed artworks remain vulnerable to irreversible deterioration," she noted.