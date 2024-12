A 19-year-old man is under arrest after a variety of drugs were found in his possession on Sunday, ready for sale.

The arrest was made by a police patrol which noticed three youths acting suspiciously at Triq it-Turisti, St Paul's Bay.

The police also found the 19-year-old in possession of electronic scales, some €1,000 in cash and a long knife.

He is due to be arraigned today.