Twenty of Malta’s top singers, accompanied by the Spiteri Lucas Band and under the direction of Mark Spiteri Lucas, will be performing in a concert at the University of Malta in aid of cancer research.

Harmony of Hope 2, a collaboration between the Research, Innovation and Development Trust of the University of Malta (RIDT) and APS Bank, will be held at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, Msida, on November 8 at 7.30pm.

The singers who will be performing a selection of pop favourites are Kurt Calleja, Laura Bruno, Debbie Scerri, Eleonor Cassar, Lawrence Gray, Christina Karei Magrin, Dario Bezzina, Mary Rose Mallia, Michaela Galea, Nicole Vella, Cherylis Camilleri, Georg Zammit, Ismael Grech, Ivan Spiteri Lucas, Jason Scerri, Krista Spiteri Lucas, Marie Claire Cappello, Martina Fenech, and Victorio Gauci.

The concert is building on the success of Harmony of Hope held in November 2023. The concert helps not only to raise funds but to create awareness about ongoing cancer research at the University of Malta. This field of research is an area of growth within the university’s research portfolio and it is attracting the continued support of NGOs, corporate companies, public institutions and individuals.

Harmony of Hope 2 is supported by Every Day, Cancer Hub Malta, Showshappening.com, the University of Malta, Gordon Borg Urso and the Spiteri Lucas Band.

For tickets, visit showshappening.com.