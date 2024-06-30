When I was told that I was chosen to be part of the media cohort invited to witness celebrity hairstylist Kevin Murphy’s 20th-anniversary show entitled The Reflective Perspective Global Hair Show in Budapest, Hungary, I was absolutely thrilled.

For those of you who maybe didn’t buy as many Vogues as I did over the last two decades, Murphy started out as an uber-talented hairdresser in Melbourne, Australia, and later started launching his own range of haircare products in order to help other hairstylists achieve unique and memorable looks.

It was he who made the beach wave the must-have iconic, sexy summer look we know it to be, and he even formulated a hair spray so that people could have the golden look all year round. After arriving at the lush W Budapest hotel, which was a treat in itself, we were given the opportunity to experience the mastery of Kevin.Murphy stylists ourselves with a hair appointment right before we sat down to brunch.

I was pleasantly surprised when the man of the hour showed up and spoke to us a bit about what the last 20 years meant to him. His energy and enthusiasm really paved the way for what we would see later on that day.

The afternoon brought with it a behind-the-scenes tour of the venue that would house over 1,800 people from 40 countries and short intros with the people behind the Kevin.Murphy show magic.

We saw everything from models getting their hair cut and styled to perfection to elaborate wigs being constructed for the show to the extensive sparkly wardrobe for the night, which the head wardrobe stylist told us that she had spent months collecting.

We also got a first look at the distinctive wig exhibition showcasing some of Murphy’s most memorable looks throughout the years.

By the time the actual show rolled around, we were all buzzed and full of excitement, thanks to the cool vibe offered by the onstage deejay.

The wig exhibition at The Reflective Perspective Global Hair Show.

Over the next few hours, Murphy and his master and key stylists took to the massive stage and executed extravagant and inspiring cuts, colours and styles, complete with explanations of how things were being done. Almost 50 models were styled and walked the catwalk to glittery perfection. It was a fête for all the senses in more ways than one.

Even off the catwalk, showgoers had a lot to entertain themselves with once the show was over, thanks to the pop-up shop selling quality Kevin.Murphy merchandise, the selfie rooms, the stylists’ choice wall of products, and the wig exhibition itself.

The Reflective Perspective Global Hair Show was a celebration of everything that makes Kevin.Murphy the trendsetting, innovative powerhouse that it has been for the last 20 years. It was a showcase of all the groundbreaking products and styles already created and a promise of many wonderful things to come.

As the founder himself said: “I’m not sure what the future looks like except that we’ll continue to challenge the status quo, bringing you innovative products that perform.”