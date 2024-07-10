Unfinished Art Space, in collaboration with Mahalla Festival, and forming part of the MagiC Carpets platform, has just launched the 2024 edition of Beyond What Drifts Us Apart.

This interdisciplinary, site-specific project, co-funded by the EU’s Creative Europe programme and Arts Council Malta, will see artists working at the historic Dwejra Tower in Gozo this month, with an exhibition and various workshops happening from the 20th to the 28th.

Curated and developed by Elyse Tonna, who is also the co-curator for this year’s national participation in the Venice Biennale, Beyond What Drifts Us Apart is a multi-year research-based project attempting to uncover the less dominant narratives associated with the environments surrounding historic coastal towers and the consequent relationships between the impacted landscapes and non-human communities.

Project aims to provoke thought and inspire action towards a more sustainable future

This year’s edition features six artists working across different mediums, all seeking to investigate different aspects found within the area: Keit Bonnici (Malta) Maia Martinha (Portugal), Jamie Barbara (Malta), Justyna Olszewska (Poland), Florinda Camilleri (Malta) and Isaac Warrington (Malta). These artists will create works that respond to the unique environment and history of Dwejra Tower, exploring various themes of ecological thinking, frontiers and post-fossil fuel narratives.

The curator emphasises that the project aims to provoke thought and inspire action towards a more sustainable future by fostering a deeper understanding of the environment and the shifting boundaries that define our world.

A long exposure image of a meteor, taken by artist Justyna Olszewska during her research at Dwejra Tower.

The Dwejra Tower, a symbol of natural beauty and historical significance, provides an ideal backdrop for this artistic exploration, she says.

This year’s project is a continued joint effort with the Istanbul-based Mahalla Festival, organised by Diyalog. Known for its artistic interventions, residencies and community activities, the festival enhances this project by fostering a cross-cultural dialogue among artists and communities across Europe.

The public is invited to the opening of the exhibition on July 20 between 4 and 8pm. For more information, click here.