2024 has been a watershed year in global politics. 2025 will be just as transformational for the global economic sector.

This year, important elections have been held in the US, the EU, India, France, and the UK.

One common trend in these elections was that incumbent parties lost votes everywhere.

Most Western democracies see increasingly polarised societies where centre-left and centre-right parties can no longer rely on their traditional voter base.

Working-class people no longer feel represented by centre-left parties in the US and Europe. They are more worried about the widening wealth and income gap, immigration and inflation, and think traditional centre-left leaders have lost touch with workers’ aspirations.

On the other hand, centre-right parties can no longer rely on focusing on defending democracy and protecting reproductive rights to gain the support of the “educated” classes.

In the coming year, we will likely experience heightened economic nationalism, naked transactional deals in global trade and currency market volatility. This change will likely be rapid and business leaders will do well to ensure they are agile by reacting rapidly to protectionist policies that will reshape the global economic order.

At the political level, we are heading into a world where nobody is going to create order, where nobody wants to take the lead in addressing the bigger issues we are all facing, like climate change, AI regulation, global health, and conflict resolution.

Geopolitical risks are likely to increase as the US is no longer interested in leading Western democracies in the defence of freedom from totalitarian regimes and terrorists’ ambitions.

Europe faces equally daunting challenges. With political turmoil in France and Germany likely to increase, the EU will continue to be a disjointed alliance where every member state will put national priorities ahead of continent-wide existential issues.

The European Commission and Parliament are good at issuing sanctimonious declarations with little significance for ordinary people. The EU is great for drafting strong regulations and hopes the rest of the world will adopt them.

The sad reality is that Europe has fallen too far behind economically and politically to be considered able to exert much influence in global politics and economics. Europe has lost its grip on industrial power, which is in the hands of China today. Increasing tariffs to prohibitive levels is unlikely to benefit most Europeans who are becoming entirely disillusioned by the incompetence of their political leaders.

The US will continue to hold the reins of military and financial power. However, the new US president seems uninterested in taking on a global leadership role. China is happy with its dominance in manufacturing but shows little interest in filling the international political leadership role that the US is abandoning. Russia is more interested in extending its borders and causing as much trouble to the EU as possible while its economy falters.

The US protectionist policies will be popular with many Americans in the short term. US economists estimate that the tariffs that the new US president is likely to introduce immediately would cost the average American family $2,600 annually in increased costs even when the goods are assembled in the US. So, economic patriotism is unlikely to be the silver bullet that will make disgruntled US and European voters fall in love again with their political leaders.

It is a sobering reality that no single country or a group of countries can effectively tackle our global challenges. International institutions like the UN and the World Trade Organisation have lost clout. They cannot lead the change needed to make the world safer and more prosperous for most people.

Traditional political leaders will continue to argue that populist parties are not a solution but a threat to democratic values. Yet, they will aim to endear themselves with frustrated voters by promising more tax cuts, being “business-friendly” through more deregulation and “consumer-friendly” through loose monetary policy and low interest rates.

The big challenge facing all business and political leaders in the coming years will be embedding resilience in their strategies in a world where geopolitical tensions, trade deflection and regulatory shifts are becoming the new normal.

We are likely to see countries spending more money on armaments, less on social security and health, and more voters placing their trust in non-traditional political parties that exploit people’s anger and frustration with their falling living standards.

This is the time for transformational leaders to embrace new opportunities and adjust their strategies to thrive in an increasingly unpredictable global environment.