Over the past 12 months, the tourism watchdog "intervened" 25 times on the issue of tables and chairs set up in Gozo's St George's Square.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo told Parliament that during these 25 "interventions", a total of 216 "direct actions" were taken by Malta Tourism Authority officials.

It is not clear what is meant by 'direct action'.

Bartolo told parliament the MTA "helps and supports agencies and other authorities" to ensure rules are followed.

Bartolo was answering a parliamentary question by PN MP Alex Borg, who asked the minister how many times MTA intervened to ensure public passageways in the square were not obstructed by tables and chairs.

He also asked whether MTA had the authority to remove street furniture when funerals and marriages were scheduled to take place at the basilica. Borg said no enforcement was visible on such occasions.

Last month, the Archpriest of the St George parish slammed "land grabbers" who he said had occupied most of the square in front of the basilica.

"Piazza San Ġorġ belongs to the people and the situation is becoming intolerable," Can Joseph Curmi wrote in a long Facebook post.

"We have tried goodwill, dialogue and compromise. We have tried to meet the business owners personally.

"We tried talks lasting several months with the authorities including the police, Transport Malta, the Malta Tourism Authority, local councils and the Lands Authority. They all insist in one way or another that they hold no authority or involvement over St George Square," he wrote.

"At one time, officials from the Lands Authority came from Malta and tried to enforce control with the police, and then, inexplicably, they suddenly packed up and left. And everything was back to square one after a few days."

He insisted that the situation could not be described as anything other than anarchy.