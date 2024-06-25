A 21-year-old man from Żurrieq was given a dressing down by a magistrate on Tuesday after he was accused of breaking into and burgling his mother’s house earlier this month.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace warned the youth that he was “wasting his life”, despite people trying to help him make the right choices.

The court heard from Police Inspector Colin Sheldon how on June 19, the police received reports that the accused, Luke Cremona had broken into and damaged his mother’s Birżebbuġa property on the previous day, while she was not at home. He also allegedly stole items from the property.

Accused drove off in a probation officer's car

On June 20 the police tried to arrest Cremona at his home but were informed that he had an appointment with his probation officer. The session with the probation officer came to an abrupt end when the accused began to smoke in her presence.

Later, the probation officer was to take Cremona to the police station in her car, but a scuffle broke out, and he pushed the officer out of the car and drove off. The police found the car abandoned near a butcher shop.

Cremona was arrested after a three-day search, during which he failed to attend a court sitting over a separate case and failed to sign the bail book.

On Tuesday he was also accused of breaching a protection order previously issued by a magistrate in favour of his mother. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. No request for bail was made, but defence lawyers asked for therapy to address the accused's problematic behaviour.

‘You should be the future of this country, not the problem’

When asked what he does for work, Cremona said he is self-employed and previously owned a mobile phones shop.

“Be conscious of your actions now, as they can ruin your life,” she warned Cremona.

“I have no obligation to tell you this, but I am listening to my conscience. You are the same age as my son, so young, do not destroy your life. Do you understand me?” she asked Cremona, to which Cremona said yes, and told her that he had a drug problem.

“So you make others rich, while you end up homeless or worse,” she said.

“I remember being your age, but one day you will be older and people will not be so kind to you. You need to be the future of this country, not the problem," the magistrate said.”

The accused was remanded in custody.