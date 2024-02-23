The University of Malta has opened the doors of a newly constructed, high-end research and innovation laboratory block for engineering students.

The 25 laboratories and workshops cost €22 million to construct and were part-financed by the European Union.

They were inaugurated on Friday by Prime Minister Robert Abela, Education Minister Clifton Grima and Research and Innovation Parliamentary Secretary Keith Azzopardi Tanti.

The project is part of a larger, €39 million complex called TRAKE (Transdisciplinary Research and Knowledge Exchange), aimed at providing students with cutting-edge research facilities that would allow them to take their studies further to help improve the industry and collaborate with researchers in Universities abroad.

Students will use the laboratories to conduct research on manufacturing engineering, artificial intelligence, automation and robotic engineering for vehicles, sea vessels and aerospatial aircraft.

Abela was shown around the new facilities on Friday. Photo: DOI/Jason Borg

Abela said the investment signalled the government's desire to put Malta at the forefront of technological advancement and prepare young people for the industries of tomorrow.

"Today we mark another step forward towards getting the future right," he said.

"We are equipping these students for careers in these fields and planting interest in children toward the industry."

Government wants to put Malta on the forefront of technological advancement, Abela said. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Rector Alfred Vella said it was a privilege that the country's best minds chose to study at the university, but this meant the institution carried the responsibility of providing them with the best possible resources.

Rebecca Clark - a student reading for a PhD in the engineering of sustainability - said the facility will help her and her colleagues to do better work and be more productive.

"Even when it comes to finding a job, I know I'm getting high-standard training that is preparing me for work in the industry," she said.

University rector Alfred Vella. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Federico Cilia, who is reading for a PhD in physics and engineering, said the new equipment will generate higher-quality research and will help Maltese students find better collaborations with other universities.

Ultimately, that expertise will go towards helping the industry improve, he said.