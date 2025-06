A 22-year-old British man suffered a serious knife injury during an alleged attempted robbery in a Paceville apartment early on Sunday.

The police said the victim and two British friends said that they were assaulted by another three men in an attempted burglary in their apartment in Spinola Street.

The incident happened at 5am.

The 22-year-old was hospitalised.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is holding an inquiry.