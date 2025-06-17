Atlas Insurance is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its partnership with the global AXA group – a collaboration that has helped shape the healthcare landscape in Malta since 2000.

An event marking this milestone brought together employees from Atlas and trusted intermediaries, along with senior leadership from AXA. The celebration served as a tribute to the enduring partnership, featuring a curated collection of memorabilia that highlighted significant milestones and the evolution of the relationship over the past quarter-century.

Catherine Calleja, managing director of Atlas Healthcare, highlighted the company’s commitment to continuous improvement. “As the leading provider in our sector, Atlas holds well over 40% of the corporate health market. The AXA connection enables a number of services for Atlas healthcare clients, including direct settlement with overseas hospitals in the AXA network, as well as AXA Assistance and various other support services which allow access to a truly global service offering,” she said.

Xavier Lestrade, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Health International, added: “The Partnerships and Reinsurance team at AXA Health International has been supporting Atlas throughout its value chain since its inception 25 years ago and have been delighted to attend the celebratory event to mark the 25th anniversary of this collaboration. Our partnership has been instrumental in delivering innovative healthcare solutions to clients in Malta and abroad. Together, we have successfully expanded our offerings and improved access to essential health services, ensuring that our clients receive the best possible care. We are very proud to be a part of this successful journey so far and look forward to continuing to innovate and enhance the services that we offer in the market.”

Over the years, Atlas has continuously invested in enhancing its services and upholding its market-leading position. The AXA partnership has developed from its relatively small agency appointment with AXA PPP healthcare in 2000 to the reinsurance partnership with Atlas Insurance today. The AXA connection enabled Atlas to introduce the standalone corporate dental insurance product as well as the Lyra Employee Wellbeing Programme, the unique 24/7 Employee Assistance Programme.

