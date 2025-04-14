A man has been jailed for 27 months after pleading guilty to stabbing another man, causing him grievous injuries.

Mustafa Duale Abokor, a Somali national, was arraigned in December 2023 after he was involved in a knife fight in an apartment in Luqa, with Abraham Abrahm Abdi Ahmed, also a Somali national.

The two were arraigned separately and accused of inflicting grievous knife injuries to each other and unlawful arrest. At the time, Abokor pleaded not guilty.

During the arraignment, the court heard that Abokor had allowed Ahmed to temporarily stay at the apartment, which he shared with five other tenants. However, the man overstayed and matters came to a head when Abokor returned home in a drunken state.

Initial reports indicated that Abokor attacked Ahmed, who, in turn, reacted in self-defence.

However, the two men subsequently gave conflicting versions.

On February 4, Abokor pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

He was found guilty, by his own admission and condemned to 27 months effective imprisonment.

The court also bound Abokor against a €2,000 personal guarantee that he would not approach Ahmed for one year after serving the jail term.

He was ordered to pay €1,380.25 in court expenses.

The court ordered the confiscation of the knife used in the incident.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima presided over the court.