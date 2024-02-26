A total of 27 people died by suicide in 2023, data tabled in parliament on Monday revealed.

Twenty-four were men while three were women.

The information was provided by Health and Active Aging Minister Jo Etienne Abela in a reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Graziella Attard Previ, who asked for the number of suicides that took place last year month by month, including the gender and ages.

According to the figures, the highest number of suicides were reported in September and October, when four men died each month.

Last year, 14 men aged under 45 died by suicide. Two of the three women were aged under 45.

There were seven men and one woman who were aged between 45 and 64, and three men aged over 65.

Replying to another parliamentary question by Attard Previ on the subject, Abela said that there were two suicide deaths of people aged under 18.

Abela meanwhile provided information about suicides in Malta over the past 11 years.

The highest number of suicide deaths was reported in 2021, with 35 cases, and the lowest reported in 2019, with 21 suicides.

Similar to last year, in 2022 there were 27 suicides.

If you are feeling depressed and need support, or need guidance on how to help someone who is suicidal, call 1579. You can also call Richmond Malta’s helpline on 1770. One can also type OLLI.Chat on their desktop, mobile or tablet browser to chat with a professional.