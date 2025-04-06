Since the launch of Prevenar 20 on the National Immunisation Programme last October, the government has to date dispensed around 27,300 doses out of the initially acquired stock of 40,000 doses, it said in a statement.

Referred to also as PCV 20, this vaccine seeks to prevent infections that affect the respiratory system and was introduced as part of a preventive health initiative for those aged 65 and over − a group identified as being at heightened risk.

This initiative aims to safeguard public health and protect citizens from pneumococcal disease, especially for vulnerable populations such as older adults and those with chronic conditions, which can lead to serious infections such as pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis.

Earlier this month, the government decided to widen the eligibility for this vaccine, which is now being also offered to people with other chronic conditions, namely diabetes, lung, kidney and liver disease, patients on immunosuppressive therapy and heart disease (excluding hypertension).

A spokesperson from the National Immunisation Unit noted that while this is not a new vaccine, Prevenar 20, which previously had to be bought by patients themselves, is now available for free. He urged eligible patients to take up this opportunity to protect their health from further complications.

Adults may avail themselves of this vaccine from all health centres from Monday to Friday between 10am and 5pm.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the vaccine is only available from the Paola, Mosta, Floriana and Gozo health centres at the same times. Children aged 17 and under will need an appointment at any of the National Immunisation Service (NIS) clinics by calling 2123 1231, extension 7, or by e-mailing immunisation@gov.mt.