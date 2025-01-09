One of three people charged with the attempted murder of a Żurrieq jewellery shop owner has been handed a 28-year jail sentence after pleading guilty.

Donna Sciberras, 30, initially pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, violent aggravated theft and other charges in connection with an armed robbery in which Joseph Carabott was left bound and severely injured behind a locked door in his shop on Triq Dun Ġużepp Zammit.

Co-accused Mohamed Anas Boualam and Zouhair Hadoumi also pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm, holding the victim against his will, carrying a knife while committing the crime, willful damage to third-party property and refusing to obey legitimate police orders.

Carabott, then 67, was beaten unconscious after he called out for help during the robbery on August 25, 2023. He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital in critical condition.

The trio were charged a few days after the attempted murder, with Sciberras causing a stir in court when she lunged at one of two co-defendants, saying he had dumped all the blame on her and the other man charged with the crime.

Court was later told that a Corradino inmate who heard about the robbery spoke to a police officer and claimed that Sciberras had hinted to her about the robbery weeks before.

Formerly known as Donna Borg Sciberras, the woman last year filed an admission plea in agreement with the Attorney General's Office.

In his decision on Thursday, Mr Justice Neville Camilleri handed Sciberras a 28-year jail term.

He also ordered the confiscation of a €250 deposit and €10,000 personal guarantee.

Meanwhile, Sciberras was to pay one-third of expenses related to court experts, which totalled €38,939.15. She was ordered to pay her share of €12,979.72 within two years.

The court issued a five-year protection order in favour of Carabott and ordered Sciberras to compensate him with €8,000.