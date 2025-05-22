A 29-year-old driver was grievously injured on Thursday morning after he crashed into a roadside building in Mġarr on the road leading to Għajn Tuffieħa.

Initial investigations suggest the driver likely lost control of the vehicle, a Toyota Aygo, resulting in a collision with a roadside dwelling, a police statement said.

The man from Qormi was soon helped out of the vehicle by the Civil Protection Department before receiving attention from medics.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici was immediately informed of the incident and appointed an inquiry. Parallel police investigations are also ongoing.