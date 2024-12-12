A man found guilty of attempted murder in a trial by jury on Monday over a brick-throwing incident four years ago was sentenced to 32 years of imprisonment.

Paul Borg, 68 of Żebbuġ, was found guilty with an almost unanimous vote of trying to kill his neighbour’s father when long-simmering tensions, triggered by construction works at the neighbour’s property, got out of hand.

The court heard how in September four years ago, Borg flung two brick tiles at Mario Grech, his neighbour’s father, who was perched on a small ladder cutting a canal along a party wall which Borg claimed to be his private property.

A technical expert and a forensic doctor testified that had the victim not reacted swiftly, shifting position and steering clear of the heavy bricks, the force of impact would likely have killed him.

Those bricks were followed by two jerry cans of burnt oil which Borg flung down from the rooftop. Their liquid content splashed over the paving and stained the neighbour’s pool area.

When making submissions on punishment on Thursday, defence lawyer Edward Gatt said he was “very sorry” about the jury’s conclusions.

“The verdict is what it is… it is a freak verdict,” said the lawyer.

Borg’s actions were not to be condoned, said his lawyer: “Even when neighbours make your life a misery, you cannot do what he did.”

But this was no attempted murder: “I’ll say this for as long as I’m here… This is something that I will carry with me for all my life.”

Borg’s family had been living at their Żebbuġ residence for years, raising four children and never having any trouble with the local community.

When meting out punishment the judge had “an escape route”, pointed out Gatt.

In this case, the court should take into account the fact that no one was injured in this incident.

“The cherry on the cake would be some spectacular punishment”, said the lawyer. The court was not tied by the jury vote of 8-1.

The prosecution rebutted that the jury delivered an almost unanimous verdict and the punishment was to reflect that.

On Thursday, a Mater Dei Hospital representative presented Borg’s medical file upon a request by his defence team.

Borg’s wife also testified briefly, giving an overview of her husband’s medical problems and confirming that ever since that incident, there had been no other clashes with the neighbours.

The Borgs had been living in their Zebbug residence for 48 years: “We never started the trouble. It was Mario Grech who always caused trouble”.

“Now I’m all alone, without my husband,” said the distraught woman, her voice breaking with emotion.

After suspending the sitting, Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera returned with a sentence of 32 years and a fine of €4,000.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared parte civile.

AG lawyers Darlene Grima and Ramon Bonett Sladden prosecuted.