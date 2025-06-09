The 33rd edition of the Malta Open Bowling Championship concluded on the evening of Sunday, June 8, following a full day of gripping finals at the Superbowl within The Eden, Malta’s premier entertainment destination.

The tournament, held across a full week, delivered a high standard of bowling from start to finish, with both up-and-coming and experienced Maltese bowlers impressing throughout the competition.

After an intense final match that captivated both players and viewers, Mathijs Beverdam of the Netherlands emerged victorious, securing the 2025 Malta Open title in a dramatic conclusion to one of the most competitive editions yet.

This year's championship also marked the first Malta Open to be held at the brand-new Superbowl facility in St Julian’s. Participants praised the state-of-the-art lanes and vibrant setting, which contributed to the professional and energetic atmosphere throughout the tournament.

With over 15 countries represented, the Malta Open once again cemented its reputation as a key fixture on the European Bowling Federation calendar, attracting players from far and wide.

Following this success, organisers have confirmed that The Eden will next host the 27th Malta Seniors Open Bowling Tournament, scheduled to take place from October 8-12, 2025.