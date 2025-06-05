A firefighter from Gozo has died after getting into difficulties while swimming in the sea of Żebbuġ,

Emanuel Curmi, 34, was taken to the hospital but was certified dead shortly afterwards, police said.

The Civil Protection Department changed its Facebook profile to black in mourning on Thursday.

At around 3pm, police were called to Ras ir-Reqqa, in Żebbuġ, Gozo. They found the , who lives in Għajnsielem, had encountered issues while at sea.

"Some people nearby provided first aid and helped pull the man out of the water”.

Soon after, a medical team assisted the man before an ambulance took him to Gozo General Hospital.

“Unfortunately, he was certified dead a short time later”.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana was informed of the case and launched a Magisterial Inquiry. Police investigations into the incident are also ongoing.