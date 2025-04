Thirty-five foreigners are in detention are being found to be in Malta illegally.

They were arrested during police inspections on route buses as well as in Paceville and Marsa on Saturday and Sunday.

The arrested persons came from Syria, Afghanistan, Ghana, Brasil, Mali, Nepal, Pakistan, Niger, Gambia, Sudan and the Ivory Coast.

They will be held in detention until they are returned to their country of origin or the country where they can reside legally, the police said.