Badminton enthusiasts are gearing up for an exhilarating showdown as Badminton Malta announces the hosting of the International Tournament at the Cottonera Sports Complex. Scheduled to take place from Thursday until Sunday, this prestigious event is set to draw attention from across the globe.

A total of 210 players hailing from 35 nations will grace the tournament, adding a diverse and competitive edge to the proceedings. Amongst the contenders, the spotlight shines on the Maltese team, led by none other than national champion Matthew Haynes. This formidable squad, carefully selected based on their world rankings, includes stalwarts such as Sam Cassar, Matthew Abela, and Mark Abela, poised to uphold Malta’s reputation on the international stage.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...