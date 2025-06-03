Malta welcomed 351,165 tourists in April, an increase of 14.6 per cent compared to April 2024.

The National Statistics Office said 327,305 came to Malta on holiday and 16,586 for business.

The largest share of tourists consisted of persons aged between 25 and 44 (35.4 per cent), followed by the 45-64 age bracket (34.4 per cent).

Britons, Italians and Poles made up 46.4 per cent of arrivals.

Total nights spent went up by 19.7 per cent when compared to April 2024, surpassing 2.0 million nights. The largest share of guest nights (87.6 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments. The average length of stay stood at 5.7 nights.

Tourist expenditure surpassed €296.2 million, an increase of 23.6 per cent over the corresponding month in 2024. The average expenditure per night was estimated at €147.5.

The number of tourists visiting Gozo and Comino, including both same-day and overnight visitors, totalled 194,126, or 55.3 per cent of total tourists.

January-April 2025

Tourist arrivals for the first four months of 2025 amounted to 1,044,657, an increase of 17.4 per cent over the same period in 2024. Total nights spent by inbound tourists went up by 17.1 per cent, almost reaching 6.0 million nights (Table 2).

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €804.7 million, 24.2 per cent higher than that recorded for the same period in 2024. Expenditure per capita increased to €770 from €728 in 2024.

The number of tourists visiting Gozo and Comino, including both same-day and overnight visitors, totalled 526,752, or 50.4 per cent of total tourists.