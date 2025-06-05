A former waste treatment plant in Marsascala is to be transformed into a public park, including an artificial lake, car park and park and ride facility, with an investment of €37 million.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli announced the plans during a visit to the former Sant’Antnin waste treatment plant.

She said a total of 23,800 square metres of land once occupied by the Sant’Antnin facility will be regenerated into a large green lung.

“This project clearly reflects the government’s vision for a more sustainable country,” Dalli said. “We’re transforming a waste facility into a park, delivering yet another key promise from our electoral program.”

She was speaking during a press conference held on site, alongside Wasteserv CEO Richard Bilocca and Marsascala mayor Mario Calleja. The officials said that the first phase of the project has already begun.

Left to Right - Marsascala mayor Mario Calleja, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Wasteserv CEO Richard Bilocca Photo: Jonathan Borg

The initial phase of the project has been allocated €4 million and will involve the construction of a three-storey car park and a park-and-ride facility. Calleja welcomed the initiative due to a lack of parking resources in the locality and thanked the government for their cooperation.

A 4,200 square metre artificial lake will be a main feature of the new park, intended to promote biodiversity and provide a relaxing setting for visitors. Bilocca said that extensive research went into the lake’s design and that engineers with experience in similar climates had been consulted.

He added that the lake will be filled using recycled water supplied by the Water Services Corporation.

The development will also include a large canopy to host community events, exhibitions and educational initiatives. Three water reservoirs will be constructed to store rainwater and support irrigation.

A learning centre focused on environmental sustainability will form part of the park, housing audiovisual rooms and play areas. A greenhouse with a variety of plants and an aquaponic system will be integrated into the centre.

Aquaponics is a sustainable food production method that combines aquaculture, raising fish in tanks, with hydroponics, growing plants in water without soil, in a closed-loop system.

“We are not just giving our children a better environment but also an opportunity for hands-on learning,” Bilocca said. Dalli agreed, emphasising the importance of practical education across all subjects, not just the environment.

The park will also include a food court and a perimeter boundary wall featuring mature trees and indigenous shrubs.

The second phase of the project is set to begin in two months, when a call for tender submissions will be issued. The remaining €33 million will fund landscaping works, tree planting, further development of the lake and the installation of a water filtration system.

The Sant’Antnin facility was decommissioned in December 2022. Its infrastructure has since been dismantled and shipped abroad for recycling.

The new park will be located next to the Sant Antnin Family Park, as well as Wasteserve EcoHive Academy.