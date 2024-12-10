A total of 39 people have faced prosecution for smoking cannabis in public spaces, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri told parliament.

And just one individual has been prosecuted for smoking in the presence of children since Malta’s landmark legalisation of recreational cannabis in 2021.

Camilleri provided the figures in response to a series of parliamentary questions posed by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo.

He revealed that 30 people had been arrested for cultivating more than four cannabis plants in their homes. Of these cases, three involved households where children were present. Meanwhile, nine individuals were arrested for possessing more than 50 grams of cannabis for personal use, with two of these cases involving minors in the household.

Malta became the first EU country to legalise the recreational use of cannabis in 2021. Under the law, adults aged 18 and over are permitted to possess up to seven grams of cannabis and cultivate up to four plants at home. However, smoking cannabis in public or near minors remains prohibited.

The law also allows for the establishment of licensed cannabis associations, which operate as non-profit organisations to cultivate and distribute cannabis to registered members within legal limits. Currently, cannabis consumption is restricted to private spaces, typically within homes.

In October, the Cannabis Authority’s CEO announced plans to explore designated areas for public consumption and the potential sale of other cannabis products through licensed associations. This move aims to address the persistent issue of illicit trade in cannabis-related products, which remain accessible only on the black market.