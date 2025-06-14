The Schengen area is one of the most powerful and visible achievements of our European Union. It touches the lives of over 450 million Europeans – in concrete ways, boosting tour­ism, making goods cheaper and providing opportunities to work and study. And we celebrate its 40th birthday this month.

But it also touches us in more intangible ways. When Schengen began 40 years ago, it marked a new era of openness in Europe, a radical change in the closed-border history that defined Europe for so long. It was a vision for a better future.

In truth, few of the signatories of the Schengen Agreement of 1985 expected it to be so successful – it is likely that no one imagined that, in their lifetimes, there would be an open road from the Atlantic Ocean to the Black Sea.

Yet, there is no secret behind Schengen’s success. It is down to constant hard work and improvements. Keeping Schengen going and growing has been made possible only by building a finely tuned support system around it, with strong police cooperation, training exercises of law enforcement officials of different countries and even border authorities sharing the task of protecting each other’s borders.

To safeguard what has been achieved for the next 40 years and beyond, Schengen will need constant renewal. Again, there is no magic recipe for this. But there are three important aspects that need work, all at the same time.

First, we must strengthen our external borders. We are putting in place one of the most modern IT systems for external border management. We are also investing in more physical and digital infrastructure, particularly at sensitive parts of the border where hostile neighbours have tried to weaponise migration against us. And we are significantly boosting the resources of Frontex, the EU’s border agency, to assist EU countries operationally in border management.

Second, we must fix the problems in the EU’s migration management system. This means bringing our own European house in order: EU countries agreed a new Pact on Migration and Asylum last year, and, this year, the Commission has complemented it with a new set of changes to increase the return of people who have no legal right to stay in the EU. These reforms go hand-in-hand with stepped up efforts to engage with third countries on all aspects of migration, particularly the readmission of their nationals. All this, when implemented in 2026, will make a big difference.

The third way we safeguard Schengen is by ensuring our law enforcement authorities have the tools they need to act against threats. We need to step up our game to face new kinds of security threats; threats that do not respect borders. That means strengthening Europol to make it more operational and better able to support national authorities and cooperate with international partners.

We also need to improve access to data for law enforcement, to untie the hands of investigators and allow them to access and share information that can stop crime.

Forty years ago, Schengen started as a vision. Today, it is a reality that we must celebrate, protect and develop further.

Magnus Brunner

Magnus Brunner is European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration.