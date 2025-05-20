A total of 40 kilograms of cannabis grass were intercepted at Malta International Airport on Monday, leading to the arrest and arraignment of a suspected drug mule.

UK national Richard Baxter, 40, was stopped by customs officers after arriving on an Emirates flight from Dubai on May 19. Luggage scans raised suspicion, and a search led to the discovery of the substantial drug haul.

Baxter appeared in court on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of importing cannabis grass, conspiring to traffic the drug, and possession in circumstances that indicated it was not for personal use.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo upheld a prosecution request for a freezing order on the accused’s assets. Bail was not requested, and Baxter was remanded in custody.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Nadia Ciappara and Inspector John Leigh Howard. Legal aid lawyer Martina Herrera appeared for the accused.