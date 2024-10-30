The police received 433 reports of excessive noise in the year up to August, of which half were in Valletta, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri told parliament on Wednesday.

He was replying to a question by Nationalist MP Darren Carabott.

Between September 2023 and the end of August 2024, 433 reports were made to the police, of which 207 involved excessive noise in Valletta.

In 2022 the government controversially amended the law to allow music to be played outdoors in Valletta until 1am, raising a storm of protest from residents.

The figures tabled by the minister show that after Valletta, the highest number of reports about excessive noise were filed in Hamrun and St Paul's Bay, with 20 each, 16 in Sliema and 13 in St Julian's.

Sixty reports were filed in the whole of Gozo.

Giving some details by district, the minister said 84 people were arraigned in the wake of the reports in Valletta, Floriana and PIeta. All are ongoing.

Most of the prosecutions in the other districts are also ongoing, but in one case, involving St Paul's Bay, one person was fined €100 and sentenced to a month in prison suspended for a year. A fine was imposed for one case in St Julian's.