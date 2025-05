Forty-seven scheduled public transport vehicles were taken off the roads last year after failing health and safety inspections, Transport Minister Chris Bonett said on Wednesday.

He was replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo.

RELATED STORIES MPT supervisor claims he was ordered to certify buses that were not roadworthy

The minister said Transport Malta made 13,782 health and safety inspections of scheduled public transport vehicles last year. 47 vehicles were stopped from operating until shortcomings were rectified.